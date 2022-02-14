MoS Muraleedharan Slams KCR; 'asking For Surgical Strike Evidence Means Distrust In Army'

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Monday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for demanding proof of the 2016 surgical strike by the Indian Army. He said that as the opposition you may have political differences but it should not be taken to the level of distrusting the Army.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Muraleedharan said, "Asking the army for evidence means distrust in Indian Army. CM of the state instead of trusting Indian Army is trusting enemy army. I am ashamed of such comment. As opposition, you may have political differences but it should not be taken to the level of distrusting the Indian Army.

He said that Army has no politics and it is above politics. "Army is not of BJP or Congress, it is of people of India. The army protects the borders and people of India. Is KCR for India or against India?," the MoS asked.

'Congress and TRS speak the same language'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also had similar views. He said that the frustration of KCR is visible as the raids in Huzurabad have irritated him. He said that Congress and TRS speak the same language.

"Their government is going to go. They cannot compete with BJP on development. KCR's statement shows his intentions. Congress and TRS have questioned the Indian Army's bravery. The world and Pakistan were also convinced," he said.

KCR backs Rahul’s surgical strike proof demand

Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo KCR on Sunday backed Rahul Gandhi and proof from the Centre of India's surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016.

“There is nothing wrong in Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of surgical strikes. What was wrong. Even I am asking. Let the government of India show as there are apprehensions amongst the people,” the Telangana CM said.

"The BJP is using surgical strike politically. The Army is fighting at the border. If anyone is dying, it's Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not BJP," he added.

Image: ANI