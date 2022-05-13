MoS Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Vijayan's Silence On Muslim Girl's Humiliation Incident

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Friday questioned the silence of the ruling LDF government and the main opposition Congress in Kerala regarding the issue of humiliation faced by a Muslim girl on stage in Malappuram district and proclaimed that their silence was a shame to the entire state. MoS Muraleedharan also slammed CM Pinarayi Vijayan for not addressing the matter.

V Muraleeedharan, while speaking to ANI, said, "A 10th standard girl was publically humiliated on the stage in Malappuram. But the silence being maintained by the opposition and ruling front in Kerala is surprising, is shocking," V Muraleedharan who hails from Kerala told ANI. Slamming CM Pinrayi Vijayan for his silence he said, "The CM does not utter a word about the whole issue. I don't know whom he is fearing? He has the responsibility and duty to uphold constitutional values. He is silent and the opposition leader is also taking the same stance. It's a shame for the entire of Kerala."

Silence of the opposition& ruling front on issue of humiliation of a Muslim girl on stage in Malappuram is a shame for Kerala. He has responsibility & duty to uphold constitutional values. When a girl is publicly humiliated then why is he keeping silent? : MoS MEA V Muraleedharan pic.twitter.com/TjBx1pW3DG — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

BJP claims 'conspiracy to stop education of Muslim girls'

Responding to a video of a Muslim cleric opposing a minor girl's presence at a felicitation ceremony, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday stated that a conspiracy is going on to stop the education and overall progress of young Muslim girls by following Talibani ideologies. Naqvi further pointed out the hypocrisy of such groups, claiming these are the same people who raise secularism flags. Calling the act unacceptable, the Union Minister said that neither the Constitution nor the Shariyat gives them the right to such acts.

"A conspiracy is going on to stop the education and overall progress of young Muslim girls by using the Talibani lock. These are the same people who roam around holding flags of secularism and sometimes cry foul over Islamophobia. What they themselves are doing, neither Constitution give this right nor Shariyat gives permission. Such acts are unacceptable," said Naqvi.

On Wednesday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also expressed dismay after the shocking video pertaining to the incident surfaced. He stated that it was unfortunate that a young girl was humiliated on stage as she received an award. Moreover, Governor Khan also asserted that the incident took place simply because she was born into a Muslim family.

Kerala cleric opposes girl's presence on stage

On Tuesday, a video emerged from Kerala's Malappuram district where a Muslim cleric was seen opposing a minor girl's presence on stage at a felicitation ceremony. The incident happened when the Class 10 girl was called on stage to receive the prize for topping her class. However, the cleric objected to her presence and also rebuked some of the other officials present at the event. He remarked that if a girl is being given the honour, her parents or guardians should be called on stage instead.

"Who has invited this 10th standard girl on stage? If you repeat this, beware. Don't invite such girls. Don't you know the decision and policy? Call their guardians instead. Did you invite her?" the cleric asked.

He then went on to admonish those who called her on stage and questioned if photographs of the event will be taken. Upon being told that the images will be broadcasted, the cleric expressed his reservations over sharing the stage with the girl child.