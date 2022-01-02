MoS Muraleedharan Slams Kerala Govt For Its Intervention In Awarding DLitt To President

Union Minister of State (MoS) for external affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government for allegedly preventing Kerala University's honorary DLitt to President of India Ram Nath Kovind. He also alleged that Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has become the voice of Kerala CM.

"Kerala government's intervention in the recommendation or the proposal of awarding DLitt to Honourable Rashtrapati has brought insult to the state of Kerala. By this act, the state government has insulted the high office of the Rashtrapati. The Kerala Government should clarify what disqualification of the Rashtrapati has prompted them to intervene into this issue and deny and restrict Kerala university awarding a DLitt," the Union Minister said.

Attacking Satheesan, Muraleedharan said, "The opposition leader of the state has now become the voice of the Chief minister. Instead of voicing the genuine concern of the people of the state he is now justifying the Chief minister and telling him that legal action will be taken against the governor. He is not prepared to take any legal action against the higher education minister who has violated all the rules. He does not have the guts to do that instead, he is telling that he will take legal action against the Governor which shows that the opposition leader has some connection, there's a covered deal between the chief minister and opposition leader."

He said that the BJP demands the Kerala Government and Chief Minister Vijayan to come clean on the issue and clarify to the people of the state why the government intervened to stop awarding the DLitt degree to the President.

Left-front govt rejected Governor's recommendation to confer DLitt to President: Congress leader

His remarks come after Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the Left-front government had rejected Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's recommendations to confer Kerala university's honorary DLitt to the president and the subsequent statement by Satheesan that "if the Governor had inappropriately recommended anyone's name for DLitt, then it's illegal".

Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, however, has denied the allegation that the party was against the recommendations of giving an honorary doctorate in Literature to the President.

Image: PTI