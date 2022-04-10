MoS Muraleedharan Slams Kerala Govt Over SilverLine Project; 'People Are Losing Their...'

BJP senior leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan denounced the CPIM-led Kerala Government for building the K-Rail SilverLine Project and accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of being indifferent to the woes of the people of the state.

Raising the issue of people protesting against the development of the rail network, the Minister of State for External Affairs Ministry said that the government is laying stones for the project on the land of commoners, without their permission. He further accused the CM Vijayan-led government of defying the Centre's order on the issue. Muraleedharan informed that the Central government had categorically informed the Parliament and Court that no permission had been given for building the Railway line.

“People are losing their houses, land. The govt is laying stones without their permission. GoI has categorically mentioned both in Parliament & in the court of law that no approval has been given,” V Muraleedharan said on Sunday. V Muraleedharan's statement comes following the Centre's submission in the High Court of Kerala that the state government has not been provided with any permission for proceeding with the Social Impact Assessment (SIA).

'Centre didn't approve development of Railway Line'

It also stated that the state government did not approach the railways for approval, nor did it issue any notice about the SIA or stone placement. After considering all arguments, a single bench led by Justice Devan Ramachandran reserved its verdict on a series of petitions seeking to halt the state government's stone-laying operations for the project.

Earlier, the residents disrupted the laying of the stones in the land identified for the project in Kallai in Kozhikode district and Mamala near Thiruvankulam in Ernakulam district. According to reports, women were protesting with Kerosene in their hands.

The project had faced massive protests from opposition leaders too. The opposition in the Kerala assembly boycotted the session

after the agitations broke out against the hi-speed rail project.

SilverLine project aimed at improving local commute

The SilverLine is a project of K-Rail, a joint venture set up by the Government of Kerala and the Ministry of Railways, which is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours. The government believes that the SilverLine Project will transform local transportation by reducing travel time and enhancing transportation quality. Every kilometre a passenger travels on semi-high-speed rail is a kilometre not travelled in a car. Due to road decongestion, there would be a significant reduction in traffic accidents. The SilverLine also offers last-mile connectivity, changing people's perceptions of public transit.

The 529.45 km SilverLine corridor between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, with a top speed of 200 kmph, eases transportation between the state's north and south ends and cuts overall travel time to less than four hours, down from 10 to 12 hours currently. Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kochi Airport, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur are among the intermediate stops.