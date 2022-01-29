MoS Muraleedharan Slams Kerala Over Lokayukta Amendment; 'Shows Double Standards Of Govt'

After the CPI(M)-ruled Kerala government decided to bring an ordinance to dilute the Lokayukta's powers to take legal action against corrupt political leaders, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Saturday called out the state government over its 'double standards' on corruption. He also urged the Governor to not sign the new ordinance.

The Union Minister said, "It brings out the double standards of the CPI(M). They are bringing this act to save the CM & the Higher Education minister from corruption charges. They were saying they have zero tolerance policy towards corruption. What is the hurry to bring this ordinance? Govt should withdraw the Lokayukta Act. I request the Governor not to sign the ordinance."

On Friday, Congress leader VD Satheesan wrote a letter to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury demanding the Kerala government refrain from moving forward with the Lokayukta amendment. In his letter, Satheesan said that the political morality of the CPI(M) was being questioned by the ordinance. He added that the move would prove that the ruling party's stance against corruption so far was merely to deceive the people.

Kerala Govt to dilute Lokayukta's powers

The Kerala government is set to bring an ordinance to dilute the Lokayukta's powers to take legal action against corrupt politicians. The amendment of the Kerala Lokayukta Act 1999, would transfer powers to the state government to “either accept or reject the verdict of the Lokayukta, after giving an opportunity of being heard.’’

Last week, the Kerala Cabinet had recommended the Governor to issue the ordinance to amend Kerala Lokayukta Act, 1999. According to the amendment, the Lokayukta's powers will be limited to making recommendations or sending reports to the state government. In the previous LDF regime, the Higher Education minister KT Jaleel was made to resign after Kerala Lokayukta found that he had abused the power of his office. Jaleel was accused of illegally appointing his relative at the state minorities development corporation.