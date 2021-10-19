Responding to the recent violent incidents in Bangladesh followed by the attacks on Hindus at the ISKCON temple in Noakhali, Minister of State for Home, Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday expressed concerns over the situation. Calling it a serious matter, the Minister informed that the central government is also concerned with the situation and is looking into it.

The Minister further informed about the Centre being in conversation with the Bangladesh government regarding the incident and stated that necessary actions are being taken against the accused behind such violence. The Indian High Commission will soon hold discussions with the Bangladesh government, he added.

Further answering a question on the Indian delegation being sent to Bangladesh, MoS Nisith Pramanik said that no decision has been taken so far and the Bangladesh government is working effectively towards it.

Apart from him, several ministers and leaders also condemned the barbaric incident in Bangladesh on Dussehra. Reacting to it, ISKCON reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bangladesh government for taking strict again actions against search miscreants. ISKCON Vice President Radharamn Das condemned the incident and demanded an impartial probe in the matter.

Bangladesh temple attacks

Devotees at an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which a devotee lost his life, and several others suffered injuries. The temple property was also damaged. Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON had said that there was significant damage to property and informed about the condition of a devotee being critical.

The attacks came under a series of communal attacks in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations. At first, at least three people were killed while 60 others were injured in multiple cases of communal violence during the Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh's Chandpur Hajiganj Upazila. Reports stated that violence broke out on Wednesday, October 13 when devotees were celebrating Durga Puja, a widely celebrated religious festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Reacting to this, people from Bangladesh as well in India have started protesting such incidents. A large number of protestors gathered in the national capital on Sunday to protest against the brutal attack on the devotees in the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh. The protestors were simmering in anger against the continued incidents of communal violence against the minority communities in Bangladesh and demanded stringent action from the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. People in Kolkata also set a demonstration condemning the brutal attack on ISKCON in Bangladesh.

Image: PTI/ANI