MoS Rai Slams Tejashwi, Asks If 'political Guru' Rahul Would Apologize Over Pulwama Remark

Ahead of the Bihar elections, MoS Nithyanand Rai on Sunday hit out at Mahagatbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, asking him if his 'political guru' Rahul Gandhi would tender an apology over his remarks on the Pulwama terror attack.

"Pakistan accepted the responsibility of Pulwama attack, I want to ask Tejashwi Yadav that when will his political guru Rahul Gandhi apologise to the country for his remarks," he said.

Nithyanand Rai's jibe comes after a Pakistan Minister, in a big admission, spoke about the Imran Khan Government's role in the 2019 Pulwama attack. In the Pakistan National Assembly, Fawad Chaudhury, Federal Minister for Science and Technology said that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on numerous occasions earlier, defended Pakistan saying that there was "no hand of Pakistan in Pulwama.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition stating that those resorted to politics after the Pulwama terror attack were playing to the tunes of the "enemy nation." He urged them to not indulge in such "dirty politics" as it will only benefit the anti-national forces.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with a voter turnout of 54.26%. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking re-election and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

The other two other alliances in the fray are Owaisi's AIMIM which has joined hands with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consists of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have declared Pappu Yadav their CM face.

(with inputs from ANI)

