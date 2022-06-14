MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Rebuts 'assault On CM Vijayan' Claims As CPI(M) MP Writes To DGCA

In the wake of an in-flight protest by Congress against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) MP from the state, Dr V Sivadasan on Monday wrote to the Director-General of DGCA, alleging an assault on the Kerala CM. In his letter, Sivadasan claimed that the Congress workers inside the Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram flight, on June 13, had 'targeted' CM Vijayan and demanded stringent action on the matter. Reacting to this, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out against the allegations and stated that it was Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener EP Jayarajan who made the assault.

Retweeting the complaint raised by CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan, MoS and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that it was the LDF leader who made the assault inside the flight. He shared video footage of the protest inside the flight, and noted that the LDF convener was the one who was “assaulting the youth”.

Congress protests against Kerala CM on aircraft

Late on Monday, a tense situation prevailed in Kerala after the in-flight Congress protest against CM Vijayan and a retaliatory attack provoked by “Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers“ on the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters at Indira Bhavan. Both the CPI(M) and Congress portrayed the incident in different versions with the former claiming it was an attempt to assault CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

After CM Vijayan exited the aircraft when it touched down at the Thiruvananthapuram airport from Kannur, the attempt had unfolded. The CPI(M) said LDF convener EP Jayarajan had stopped the attackers. Jayarajan further alleged that the demonstrators were drunk and had moved towards the seat left vacant by CM Vijayan.

Following this, CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan wrote a letter to the DGCA alleging an assault on Kerala CM after Youth Congress workers sloganeered against the CM inside a flight. In the letter, he wrote, "I would like to invite your attention to the heinous attempt to physically attack the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, posing a grave threat to his life and security in complete violation of Aircraft Security Rules and conventions, in the Indigo flight from Kannu to Thiruvanthapuram on 13th June 2022". Condemning the incident, he damnded strict action against the incident.

Image: TWITTER/ ANI