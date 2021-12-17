Slamming the Congress party over the recent insensitive remark made by senior party MLA K R Ramesh Kumar in the Karnataka assembly, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the party is a 'bunch of people involved in every kind of anti-national activity' further calling it a "Naya Congress".

Taking to Twitter, Chandrashekhar shared the video of Ramesh Kumar while passing the statement and said that the Congress MLA thinks it is ok to make jokes about rape.

"This party is officially a bunch of people that are either hugging terrorist Pakistan generals, joking about rape, denigrating real heroes, or are going in and out of jail for scams", he tweeted.

This Cong MLA thinks its ok to make jokes abt Rape 😡



This party officially a bunch of people thats either hugging Terrorist Pak Generals, Joking abt Rape or denigrating real Heroes or going in n out of jail for Scams 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ #NayaCongress https://t.co/vvWfOm4z0F — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 16, 2021

Further taking a jibe at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said that Priyanka Gandhi is waxing eloquent about "misogyny". "Don't use phrase only in the context of your family, understand and use it in context of all women, especially those who have to suffer Congress MLAs like them joking about rape", he added.

Congress MLA sparks controversy over rape remark

Former Karnataka speaker and senior Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar have sparked a controversy over his remark in the Karnataka assembly on Thursday. Reportedly, a video that has gone viral on the internet shows the Congress leader saying to enjoy rape as it is inevitable.

His statement came in the context of the situation while the Assembly was running short on time and had discussions to be winded down by 6 PM. However, the MLAs were asked to extend the time. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri who was in a fix said that "I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say ‘yes, yes’. That’s it. This is what I feel. I should give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner, I should tell everyone to continue your talks."

This is when Kumar intervened and made his remark saying, "See, there is a saying - when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position in which you are".

Image: PTI