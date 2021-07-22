MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar Reacts To Pegasus 'Snoopgate' Row, Terms It A 'bogus Narrative'

Reacting sharply to the allegations of the Pegasus Snoopgate Row, Minister of State (MoS) for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday tweeted terming it 'bogus'. The Union Minister had retweeted a post that said that Amnesty International has said that it never claimed that the list was the NSO Pegasus Spyware List. Drawing a comparison to Congress' 'Prism' exposure, Chandrasekhar added that there should be a discussion on 'this type of fake news'.

"Bogus #Pegasus hoax is simply a bogus hoax narrative - built around a so-called 'list' of numbrs - innuendos sans evidence to build a narrative of a 'snooping' govt," tweeted MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Amnesty's changed stance on Pegasus Row

Amid the ongoing Pegasus Snoopgate Row, Amnesty International has said that it never claimed that the list was the NSO Pegasus Spyware List. It added that the list mentions the 'kind of people' NSO’s clients would be interested in spying on. However, it has now been stated that the list is not specifically a list of people who were spied on. Amnesty's statement comes at a time when the opposition has been hitting out at the Centre over the issue.

The development was tweeted by American Investigative Journalist Kim Zetter. Quoting a report, Zetter stated that the list includes numbers marked as numbers of interest to NSO customers.

Congress attacks govt over Pegasus Row

The Congress has repeatedly attacked the Centre over the issue. As the Pegasus row sparked off, the grand old party had also termed the matter as 'seditious'. In addition, the party has also been raising the issue in both of the Parliament's Houses during the Monsoon Session. Congress Leader Randeep Surejawala had said that the Modi government has 'assassinated the constitution and the democracy'. Citing a threat to the national security, Surjewala stated that the government of India has put national security at stake, adding that they have spied on journalists and opposition leaders. Moreover, it has also demanded a full-fledged probe into the Pegasus Snoopgate Row.

NSO Group issues 'last statement' on Pegasus Row

Israeli-based NSO Group, on Wednesday, had stated that it will no longer respond on the issue. The Israeli firm in its statement stated cited the 'well-orchestrated media campaign' led by Forbidden Stories and pushed by special interest groups, with 'complete disregard of the facts'. This comes after an alleged list containing 50,000 phone numbers that have been linked to snooping using Pegasus, from which certain numbers purportedly belonged to persons in India.