MoS Rao Inderjit Singh Says 'No Guarantee BJP Will Win Haryana In PM's Name'; Sparks Buzz

In a rare display of intra-party dissent, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh openly questioned BJP's chances of retaining power in Haryana in the next election. Addressing a meeting of the saffron party's Haryana unit which was attended by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and state chief Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday, Singh stressed that BJP managed to form the government in 2014 and 2019 only because of PM Modi's popularity. Maintaining that the party workers on the ground play a huge role in eliciting votes, he accused the government of listening to only bureaucrats.

BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh remarked, "We all agree that the government in India was elected because of Modi. We also agree that this has a cascading effect in the state. The first time (a BJP) government was formed in Haryana was because of him. It is also a big achievement that BJP formed a government in Haryana second time too. Normally in Haryana, one party gets elected and next time, the other party gets elected. Parties have hardly ever been able to get a majority. In my career spanning 40-42 years, I have seen only one government get a comprehensive majority when Chaudhary Devi Lal became the CM. After that, parties have got less than 50 seats."

Observing that it is not possible to win in the 2024 Assembly polls if the voice of party workers is not heard, he opined, "We (BJP) and the state have Narendra Modi's blessings. There is no guarantee that we will get votes only in Modi Ji's name. There might be a sentiment that we will give a vote on the name of Modi Ji even in the state. But who will ensure the votes? That will be done by BJP workers at the ground level. Only they can fulfil the dreams of Modi Ji."

He added, "The morale of a worker should not be broken. If the morale of the worker is broken, our spine is broken. Should the workers, who have put their entire life for the BJP, not be heard? (The government) listens only to the bureaucrats. How long will this go on?"

A senior Congress leader who served as a Minister in the first Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, Rao Inderjit Singh joined BJP on the eve of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Since BJP came to power in May 2014, he has been holding Independent Charge of the Ministry of Planning. At present, he is also the Independent Charge of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and serves as the MoS in the Corporate Affairs Ministry. The five-time Lok Sabha MP's latest remarks have sparked a buzz as he was recently dropped from the BJP National Executive.