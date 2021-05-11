MoS Reddy Says 'no One, Including WHO' Was Able To Predict Second COVID-19 Wave's Effect

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said that no one, including World Health Organization (WHO), could anticipate India's such condition during the second wave of COVID-19. Reddy was keeping a check on the stock of COVID treatment in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. He also added that the nation will get over the crisis very soon.

While talking to the reporters, he marked that the Central Government is taking all the necessary steps for the current situation.

"The central government is taking all the necessary steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. India was able to get over the first wave of COVID and with the cooperation of the people, the nation will also get over the second wave very soon. No one, including the WHO, was able to predict that the second wave of COVID would affect us so much," added MoS G. Kishan Reddy.

He further mentioned that to ensure the demands are covered, the manufacturing units of medicines, oxygen, and vaccines are functioning 24x7 for the treatment of COVID. More oxygen, vaccines, and medicines are being imported from other countries, added G Kishan. He also directed the Telangana Government to ensure no shortage of Remdesivir, vaccine, and oxygen is seen in any hospital of the state amid supply from the Centre. He credited Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for its work to bring vaccines at an affordable rate as well.

No case in 180 districts

According to G. Kishan Reddy, last week, no cases of COVID-19 were reported from nearly 180 districts across the country. Further speaking on enhanced supply of COVID-19 essentials, he said that 1,100 PSA equipment have been equipped for the extraction of oxygen from the air and one such equipment has also been issued to AIIMS, Bibi Nagar. He lastly added that the hospital will also get 200 beds over the next week.

The statements from the Minister of State come as a ray of hope as India is battling with a deadly spread of COVID-19. However, the country on Monday reported a drop in fresh infections with less than 4 lakh cases. In last 24 hours, 366,161 fresh infections were reported in India. Both Maharashtra and capital, Mumbai have also witnessed a drop in cases with 48,401 and 1,794 infections respectively.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)