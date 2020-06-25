MoS Kishan Reddy Condemns Congress After Chowdhury's 'hatching Eggs' Remark On Indian Army

Responding to Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury's remark on the Indian Army, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has slammed the Sonia Gandhi-led party and stated that these allegations are uncalled for at a time when there is a need for national integration. The MoS condemned the Congress' attitude and remarked that the people of India will not tolerate such comments. The Congress MP, while referring to the Indo-China tensions at the LAC, had called for an aggressive approach by the Indian Army and had exclaimed, 'our arsenals are not meant for hatching eggs.'

Speaking to Republic TV in Thursday, G Kishan Reddy said, "I don't know if the Congress party has its own intelligence, or if they follow the Chinese intel. Who is the party working for? China or India? Congress does not believe the Indian Army, nor does it believe democracy nor India's intel or the government. On what basis are they making such statements and allegations?"

'This is wrong'

Furthermore, he added, "People should understand. This is wrong. I condemn the party's attitude. The people of India will not tolerate such comments during this hour of national integrity. Everyone should unite and rise above these party politics and stand behind the army."

Meanwhile, MoS Reddy also attacked former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for 'stooping down' his political life. Reddy stated that Gandhi's submissions are not on merits but only with the intention of attacking PM Modi.

Mr Rahul Gandhi is racing to stoop down his political life by not making submissions on merits, but only with the intention of attacking our democratically elected Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi.

Watch this video to understand his lack of knowledge. pic.twitter.com/IrJe7D0efC — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 25, 2020

Congress MP's allegations

Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury had claimed that in spirt of all endeavours to defuse tensions, China is 'hell-bent' upon altering the status quo. He also claimed that the neighbouring country is 'furtively and fervently encroaching' Indian land in a steady manner to the peril of 'Indian security and territorial integrity.'

Moreover, the Congress MP tweeted, "They are to be repulsed back by whatever means, our arsenals are not meant for hatching eggs, so strike back, drive back, force back the Chinese aggression, god will be Indian in deciding the course of the conflict."

In spite of all our endeavours to diffuse the tense situation along LOAC which even resulted 20 precious lives of our army, China is hell bent upon altering the status quo

(1/3) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) June 25, 2020

China is furtively and fervently encroaching our land in a steady manner much to the peril of Indian security and territorial integrity, it is a catch-22 situation for us, but we can not afford ourselves to be cowed down by the red army

(2/3) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) June 25, 2020