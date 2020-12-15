MOS Reddy Urges Farmers To Remain 'vigilant' As Separatist Forces Pursue anti-India Agenda

Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Monday that some people want to carry out anti-India activities in countries such as America, Canada and London, by misusing the ongoing farmers' agitation in New Delhi.

While addressing the farmers’ grievances over the new agriculture laws enacted by the Union government, Reddy requested farmers to remain vigilant against forces that are planning to carry out activities that harm the nation’s image on the global level.

“Why should demonstrations take place in America, Canada & London in support of protests happening in India? Who is behind this? Some people want to carry out anti-India activities by misusing your (farmers) name. I request farmers to remain vigilant,” the MoS Home said.

Over the last few weeks, India has strictly dealt with countries such as the UK, Canada and the US for meddling in its internal affairs and attempting to politicise the issue of farmers’ protest in New Delhi for personal gains. Several political parties backed by Khalistani and separatists’ elements have come out in support of the farmers' movement in India by holding demonstrations, rallies and other events where anti-India slogans were raised and terrorists eulogized.

READ | Khalistan Supporters In US Vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's Statue During Protest For Farmers

READ | Radical SFJ To Protest At Indian Consulates In Solidarity With Farmers; Writes To MEA

India slams interference in internal matters

In a strong response to Canada’s meddling into the ongoing farmers' protest, India had summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that the comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others in his cabinet constituted an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs, and if these actions continued, will have a "seriously damaging" impact on the bilateral ties. India has also slammed Canadian political parties for engaging in vote bank politics with the support of Khalistani and separatists' elements.

READ | Pro-Khalistan Flags At UK Protest Outside Indian High Commission; SFJ Claims It's A Seige

The Indian High Commission in the UK also condemned the demonstrations in London seeking to "pursue their own anti-India agenda" through the ongoing protests in New Delhi.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

READ | Indian Ambassadors’ Group Calls Out Canada's Vote-bank Politics Amid PM Trudeau's Meddling