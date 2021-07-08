MoS Shobha Karandlaje Says 'know Farmers' Pain', Assures To Work For Their Welfare

Shobha Karandlaje, an active social worker and politician from BJP, and second-time MP was named the new Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare this week. She is also BJP’s state Vice President in Karnataka.

While talking to ANI on farmers, she said, "I have been given the responsibility to work for farmers. I am a farmer's daughter, so I know their pain. I will work for the welfare of farmers & see to it that they get benefitted from the govt.“

Farmer protests against farm laws, and rising prices of fuel and cooking gas

The farmer protests to repeal Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 have been going on in and around Delhi since November 2020. Reportedly, at a press conference last year in December 2020, when asked about the farm laws and the farmer protests, Shobha Karandlaje said that opposition parties were agitating against them solely for political gain and that the farm laws will ensure that farmers are not cheated by middlemen as they would have the freedom to sell their produce outside APMCs to get better prices. Today, farmers in Punjab and Haryana protested against the rise in prices of fuel and cooking gas as well.

Shobha Karandlaje's career

Karandlaje was one of the 7 female MPs inducted as ministers yesterday. Karandlaje started her political career. As an activist, or Karyakarta and is now a second-time Member of Parliament. She has previously held a number of positions with the BJP party and in the Karnataka government. Shobha Karandlaje has a Master’s degree in Social Work (MSW) from Mangalore University and a Master’s in Arts (Sociology) degree from Mysuru University.

She became a part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) early on in her career, as General Secretary of Udupi District BJP Mahila Morcha. Eventually, she was made the General Secretary of Karnataka Mahila Morcha, then MLC in Karnataka, and then Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in the BJP Karnataka government. She also worked with the Ministry for Energy in the Karnataka government and the Ministry of Food and Civil Supplies Department at the state level. Karandlaje has also been a part of social and online controversies regarding multiple topics such as an FIR being launched by the Kerala police against her for promoting religious hatred, her demand for more scrutiny on Kerala’s borders, entry of women to the Sabrimala temple and calling Kerala a “breeding ground for terrorists” among others.

(IMAGE: ANI)