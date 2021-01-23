MoS Tourism Prahlad Patel Speaks On Parakram Diwas, Hails Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

On the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Union Minister of State for Culture and Minister of Tourism paid tribute to the great hero. While speaking with Republic TV, Patel expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Netaji as Parakram Diwas, after which the day will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas across the country and world every year.

Speaking on the issue that Netaji was not given the due credit for having played a critical and imminent role in India getting freedom, Patel said, "We all know that the recognition which he (Netaji) should have been received was not given to him."

While apprising PM Modi's schedule for the day in Kolkata, Patel said that the prime minister is scheduled to visit Victoria Memorial Hall where he would inaugurate a virtual exhibition which will be live for two years as Victoria Memorial enjoys a significant footfall.

Apart from the day being celebrated as Parakram Diwas, there will also be various other events and initiatives will be undertaken to create awareness among people about the contribution of Netaji.

When asked about the politics being played about Parakram Diwas versus the Desh Nayak Diwas which was announced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Patel welcomed the move saying that if anybody is doing something for Netaji then it should be welcomed.

However, responding on TMC's criticisms, he asked, "Centre's decision to honour Netaji, has any government given such an honour before, be it at the Centre or in the states?" He also stated that the Centre has also honoured the men who were part of the Indian National Army (INA) which was formed by Netaji. The men are now either centenarians or in the 90s of their age who were honoured at Red Fort, he said.

Amid the intense political mudslinging ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, TMC has alleged the BJP led Centre has been honouring Netaji as a political gimmick ahead of the assembly polls.

While speaking of the allegations, Patel said, "Those who are questioning us, I want to ask them, When PM Modi hoisted flag from Red Fort at the 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Government, were there any elections then?"

Commemoration of 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Government

The 75th anniversary of the formation of Azad Hind Government was celebrated on October 21, 2018, at the Red Fort in Delhi. The Azad Hind Government, founded on October 21, 1943, was inspired by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who was the leader of Azad Hind Government and also the Head of State of the Provisional Indian Government-in-exile. It was a part of the freedom movement, originating in 1940s outside India with a purpose of allying with Axis powers to free India from British rule.

A statement from the Centre on the commemoration of Azad Hind Government said, "The existence of the Azad Hind Government gave a greater legitimacy to the independence struggle against the British. Pertinently, the role of Azad Hind Fauj or the Indian National Army (INA) had been crucial in bequeathing a much-needed impetus to India’s struggle for Independence."

