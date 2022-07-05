MoS V. Muraleedharan Alleges CM Vijayan-led Kerala Govt Misusing Investigative Agencies

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on July 4 slammed the left-led Kerala government, accusing them of misusing investigative agencies against their political opponents in several cases. This comes as a reference to the Kerala Gold Smuggling case.

Speaking to ANI, V Muraleedharan stated, "The ruling party (CPIM) & Opposition have been continuously saying that the Government of India is misusing investigating agencies. Kerala govt has been continuously misusing investigating agencies, whether it's the case of a lady or a former MLA who made statements against CM."

"Many such incidents can be pointed out as examples of the high-handedness of the state govt, misusing the investigating agencies against political opponents," the MoS for External Affairs added.

ED Summons 'middleman' Shaj Kiran

This comes as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Shaj Kiran earlier in the day to appear before a court in Kochi for questioning on Tuesday 11 am. Kiran has been accused of being a middleman in the case, asking the prime accused in the case Swapna Suresh to take back the allegations levelled against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Significantly, Suresh had alleged that Kiran, who is considered to be close to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, had reached out to her to withdraw the accusations she had submitted against CM Vijayan pertaining to the Gold smuggling case, before the Kochi court. "My client is willing to cooperate with the investigation and ready to appear before the investigation officer," said Shaj Kiran's Advocate E A Jose in a reply to ED on July 4.

On July 3, Swapna Suresh had alleged that she has been receiving death threats for accusing the Kerala CM and his family of being involved in the gold smuggling case, forcing her to take her statements back. This comes after Suresh accused the CM and family of being involved in the gold smuggling case, before a court in Kochi on June 7.

Image: PTI