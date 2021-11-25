MoS V Muraleedharan Avers Kerala Govt Unable To Ensure Justice In Domestic Abuse Deaths

Taking up the case of a 21-year-old law student's suicide, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan slammed the Kerala government over domestic violence deaths in the state, saying that such incidents "expose the inability of Kerala Police" to ensure timely delivery of justice to the people of the state.

"Yet another domestic violence death in Kerala. It exposes the inability of the Kerala Police under Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure timely delivery of justice. The police inaction led to suicide. Liberals are silent. CPI (M) mute the spectator to the death of a young girl. Shame!," news agency ANI quoted Muraleedharan as saying.

Moufiya Parveen, who died by suicide in Kochi, allegedly accused her husband Muhammed Suhail and in-laws of harassing her for dowry in a suicide note. In her suicide letter, the victim also claimed that Circle Inspector Sudheer ignored her complaint against her husband and his family, as well as misbehaving with her. Muraleedharan said that Sudheer, a Kerala Police officer who mocked and humiliated Mofiya Parveen, faces an immediate investigation and action. "It's disgraceful that individuals who are supposed to safeguard the innocent resort to harassing women. Such policemen must be brought to justice as soon as possible," he stressed.

Domestic violence deaths in Kerala

"Necessary action will be taken following investigation," stated Superintendent of Police (Rural), K Karthick, when asked about the probe of the Inspector named in the case. After rising pressure from opposition parties such as the Congress and the BJP, who staged demonstrations in Kochi demanding action against the police official, the inspector was relocated. According to police officials, Mofiya's husband Muhammad Suhail, her father-in-law Yusuf, and her mother-in-law Rukhiya have all been arrested. "The case will be investigated by DSP-rank officer because the case has been registered under Section 304 (B) of the IPC," said Karthick.

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on PIL seeking aid for victims of domestic violence

Justices Uday Umesh Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat of the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, seeking a response on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking legal aid for women who have been victims of domestic violence. While demanding a response, the apex court set December 6 as the date for the next hearing in the case. The Supreme Court issued a notice to Central government ministries on Monday, November 22, seeking strict adherence to the Domestic Violence Act's provisions across the country.

