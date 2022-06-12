Union minister BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Saturday slammed the Kerela Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the allegations raised against him in the gold smuggling case. Claiming it was the ‘first time in the country' that such an accusation was levelled against a CM, Muraleedharan demanded CM Vijayan’s resignation. This came after the CM hit back at the allegations raised against him and termed them a 'flood of lies.'

Minister of State for External Affairs of India V Muraleedharan was speaking to the media in Kochi when he hit out at CM Vijayan over the fresh allegations raised against him by Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. “For the first time in the history of this country, the CM has been accused of such a serious allegation of smuggling (gold). So, if he (Kerala CM) has some morality left, he should resign and face the investigation,” the MoS said.

This comes after Swapna Suresh made a startling revelation on Thursday claiming that the Kerala CM and his family, and aides were involved in the gold scam case. However, the CM refuted all allegations and called it a part of a false political agenda.

CM Vijayan hits back at gold scam allegations

As opposition parties are now demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over the fresh allegations in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the CM hit back at the critics claiming that he had the support of the people of Kerala. The Opposition has continuously been mounting pressure seeking CM Vijayan's resignation even as Kerala's ruling party CPI (M) activists have been taking to the streets and protesting in different parts of the state over the issue.

Without any mention of the recent gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, CM Vijayan on Saturday said that there are a ton of similar allegations attacking his government before the state elections, but the public has rejected the charges and with 99 seats have given the mandate to run the state again. He went on to warn people intimidating him or resorting to gimmicks and said that such tactics would be futile. The Kerala CM questioned if the media has plans to damage the image of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the eyes of the public, through such reports.

