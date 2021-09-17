MoS V Muraleedharan Inaugurates Girmitiya Conference; Heaps Praise On Indian Diaspora

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday inaugurated the first Girmitiya Conference (virtual) organised by the India Foundation with the support of the Overseas Indian Affairs Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). V Muraleedharan had also invited the Indian diaspora to be an integral part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in their countries of residence.

V Muraleedharan: 'Happy to have inaugurated'

Taking on Twitter, Muraleedharan said, "Happy to have inaugurated the First Girmitiya Conference, virtually, on the topic 'Changing Identities, Shifting Trends and Roles' organised in coordination with @indfoundation. Invited the diaspora to be an integral part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav in their countries of residence."

The MoS for External Affairs further said that the Indian diaspora has been a proud torchbearer of Indian culture & traditions. He also insisted that it has been instrumental in assimilating the Indian culture to various nations all over the world.

"The Girmitya Conference would entail more linkages with the Indian Diaspora and result in the beneficial relationship between India and the respective Girmitya countries including in political, economic and people to people ties," he added.

With more than 32 million people of Indian origin (PIOs) globally, Indians are the largest diaspora population in the world, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

(Image: Twitter-@MoS_MEA)