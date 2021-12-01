MoS V Muraleedharan Questions Kerala Govt Over SilverLine Construction Worth Rs 700 Crore

After Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that the Centre is being ignorant in aiding the state in various infrastructure development projects, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday asserted that the state has witnessed unparallel infrastructure development in recent times. Muraleedharan's reply comes after CM Vijayan alleged that many projects require the Centre's assistance which was being delayed or not being provided as it was Kerala, a non-BJP state.

MoS Muraleedharan said in a statement, "Kerala has seen unprecedented development in terms of infrastructure projects. The silver line railway project will create a separate line for Kerala and the project is worth 700 crores".

Stating that the Centre is not responsible to repay the loan the state took from Russia for the construction of various infrastructure projects including SilverLine, Muraleedharan said, "Govt of India has said that we will not be a guarantee for the loan that they have taken from Russia".

The MoS also questioned the state government on why a separate line worth Rs 700 crore is being constructed for the Silver Line Railway Project. He further added that the Center won't support the project as it will enable them to do corruption.

Muraleedharan said, "As the centre is coming in their way by stopping them from taking bribes and commission, that is why they are making such allegations to confuse the people of India".

'Centre neglecting needs of Kerala people', says CM Vijayan

Accusing the Centre of changing the stance on state infrastructure development project, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on Twitter, "Centre's negligence towards Kerala's developmental projects, supported by a rainbow coalition of BJP-Extremists-INC is an affront to the spirit of cooperative federalism. Those who torpedo the State's development should take a lesson from the previous assembly election results".

He further mentioned in a tweet that demands of Kerala in terms of infrastructure development project Railway Zone, Sabari rail line, K-RAIL, Sabarimala Airport, CCJ development, operation of international airlines at CNN, AIIMS and others are being ignored by the Centre. He added that the LDF government stands committed to Kerala's development and they will continue to put in efforts to achieve the same.

He added that projects like the SilverLine which the Centre had initially supported was now being ignored probably due to the BJP in Kerala's opposition.

