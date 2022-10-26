'Most Cunning Man' Kejriwal's 'God On Note' Demand Deciphered By Ex-aide Kumar Vishwas

As reactions from across parties pour in on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal's demand for 'Laxmi-Ganesh' on currency notes, his friend-turned-foe Kumar Vishwas called it 'nonsensical' on Wednesday, October 26. Taking to Twitter, Vishwas indirectly referred to Kejriwal as the 'most cunning person of the century' and went on to simplify his strategy for Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"He knows that Akhilesh-Mamata-Nitish, there are half a dozen contenders for the minority vote bank...If he is able to trap even half of the 82 per cent Hindu vote bank, then, the minorities despite being insulted, will vote for him under compulsion for their sheer hatred for Modi," said Vishwas in the tweet.

Kejriwal wants 'Laxmi-Ganesh' on currency notes

In a press briefing earlier in the day, Kejriwal claimed that the Indian economy was not in good shape, and highlighted the need for steps to get the economy back on track along with the 'blessings of our gods and goddesses'.

"Today, I am appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre that our currency notes have the image of Mahatma Gandhi on one side. It should remain as it is but on the other side, there should be an image of Ganesha and Lakshmi," the AAP convenor and Delhi CM said.

His statement sparked a debate, with many from the political spectrum coming forward to express their opinion. Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of the BJP, claimed that Kejriwal's politics was taking a 'U-turn'. Citing examples from the past, like when the Delhi Chief Minister declined to ever go to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Patra said, "On one side, you are abusing Gods, on another side, you are playing politics?”

Also, from Congress, Sandeep Dikshit called it a part of 'vote bank politics'. “It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me,” he said, as quoted by ANI.