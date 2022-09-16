Haryana has worked on all fronts of the state’s infrastructure, to the extent every district is connected with each other and the time taken to travel between two destinations in the state has been halved, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The leader highlighted it as a major factor making it an attractive investment destination. He further added that since BJP took charge in 2014, the state has successfully delivered social welfare schemes to the citizens, which was not the case earlier.

CM Khattar made the statements while speaking at Republic Bharat’s ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’ in Delhi on Friday.

Infrastructure development in Haryana

Haryana CM informed about the improvement in the state’s infrastructure facilities and said, "We worked on infrastructure, be it road, water or airways. Every district is connected to the other. Travelling time has been cut by half," which makes the state an attractive investment destination. He further stated. “Haryana is the safest and most preferable destination for investment today. It is a land of excellence.”

Success in welfare schemes delivery

The government’s welfare schemes in Haryana would never reach the masses earlier, before the current BJP government took over in 2014, said Khattar. "We have 70 lakh families in Haryana. Every member's data, what govt schemes can be provided, we go to their homes and find out what we can deliver. Earlier, schemes would never reach the masses," the leader highlighted.

Association with PM Modi

On his personal experience of working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khattar highlighted he would never hesitate to experiment with new ideas and said, "If any idea used to come to his mind, and that was of benefit to the people, to the country, he never shied away from trying it out."