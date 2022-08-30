In a shocking open call for secession, DMK's alliance partner Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) demanded Tamil Nadu break away from India. Taking to Twitter, TN BJP chief K Annamalai shared a video of VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu making this demand in a public gathering in August. Maintaining that the state is slipping towards a dangerous path with divisive forces taking centre stage, he accused the MK Stalin-led government of encouraging this without taking into account the consequences.

VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu was heard saying, "One time year period from August 17 of this year to the next August 17, we will expand this movement by going to various villages against the Sanatan Dharma. For this, we will get acquainted with youths by taking Thantai Periyar and BR Ambedkar to them. We don't care even if we lose our lives in the process of fighting the Sanatan Dharma."

He elaborated, "Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi is on the ground to make Tamil Nadu a holistic Tamil Nadu by defeating Sanatan Dharma. On that note, on this remembrance day of Sengodi- Freedom! Tamil Nadu's absolute freedom, Tamil people's rights. To attain a unique statehood of Tamil Nadu from the Union of India should be our oath and responsibility to Sengodi."

Tamil Nadu is slipping towards a dangerous path with divisive forces taking centre stage, and the clueless @arivalayam government is encouraging it without knowing the consequences!

Seeking action against the VCK leader, TN BJP secretary SG Suryah told Republic TV, "To begin with, the factual fallacy that needs to be pointed out is that Ambedkar never asked for secession. He was a great uniter of the country. He was the father of the Constitution. VCK is a party which is known for making such outrageous statements repeatedly. This is not something new. But its own deputy general secretary indulging in such statements is very shocking and condemnable. We call for the CM to give a reaction to this and take the necessary action that is supposed to be taken for these separatist remarks".

VCK denies charge

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, VCK spokesperson Vikraman claimed that Vanni Arasu's remarks were misinterpreted. According to him, the leader was highlighting the success achieved by Tamil Nadu in comparison to the rest of the country. Defending the tirade against Sanatan Dharma, Vikraman stressed that any political party which propagates social justice and equality would always oppose it.

The VCK spokesperson opined, "No it is too far-reaching whatever you are accusing us of. We are expressing how proud we are as Tamilians and how much we have achieved as the state of Tamil Nadu in the Union of India. We are better in terms of GDP, Gross Enrollment Ratio, industrial revolution, employment, literacy, women empowerment, and Human Development Index- all factors that are necessary to make a state world-class."