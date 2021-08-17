Mother Of Nangal Rape & Murder Victim Refutes Rahul Gandhi; 'no Consent Taken For Picture'

In a key development, the mother of the Nangal rape and murder victim on Tuesday spoke out over the controversy around Congress leader Rahul Gandhi taking or not taking consent before posting an image of her along with her husband on social media in the midst of the horrific and unspeakable ordeal they have gone through. Talking to the media, she said that they were illiterate, and did not understand the functioning of the social media, but affirmed that neither she nor her husband was asked for their consent.

"We did not put our signature on any document, specifically not on the one asking for our consent for posting pictures on social media," she said, refuting the claims of Rahul Gandhi that he had asked the kin of the victim and taken their consent on paper before posting the picture on social media platforms.

Rahul Gandhi posts revealing the identity of rape victim's family

Rahul Gandhi had shared an image of himself with the parents of a Dalit minor who was allegedly raped and killed in the national capital, on his social media accounts. The faces of the parents were visible in the photo. Sharing the image of him engaging in a conversation with the parents of the minor child, Rahul wrote, "The parents' tears are saying only one thing - their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path of justice."

Delhi Cantt Rape case

Following the posts, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo took to Twitter to inform that revealing the identity of the girl by tweeting a photo of her parents is a violation of the POCSO Act. “Taking cognizance of this, the NCPCR has asked Twitter India to issue a notice to Rahul Gandhi and remove the post," the NCPCR had said in a tweet. The notice issued to the resident grievance officer of Twitter India revealed that the commission had received a complaint that the photo shared by Gandhi "reveals the identity of the girl."Acting on the notice, Twitter first removed the post, and then temporarily suspended Rahul Gandhi's official handle.

Thereafter, NCPCR sent similar notices to Instagram and Facebook. The social media platforms, however, failed to comply and the post remained visible. Thereafter, the NCPCR summoned their official before it at 5 pm on August 17 virtually, as per ANI.

Delhi rape and murder case

On August 1, in Delhi's Old Nangal village, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a priest and three others while fetching water from a nearby crematorium. The four accused later approached the victim's mother half an hour later, claiming that she died after being electrocuted while getting water from the cooler. They not only dissuaded the mother from calling the police citing that the doctors "will steal her daughter's organs" but also allegedly made her agree that it was better to cremate the body. After the parents filed a complaint, police arrested the four accused of murder, rape, criminal intimidation under sections of the Indian Penal Code, POSCO Act, and SC/ST Act.