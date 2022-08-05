After Republic Media Network uncovered sensational details related to money laundering case linked to National Herald newspaper, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the late Motilal Vora was thrown under the bus by Congress. The saffron party claimed that the corruption of Congress is now exposed.

Speaking to Republic, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Motilal Vora was thrown under the bus because he is not around with us by the first family of corruption...When they got before ED, they tried to put blame on Vora so that they could get away and Vora would be blamed. There is no vindictiveness or vendetta here.

He added, "Young Indian was a special purpose vehicle created to usurp the property of AJP that was worth Rs 2,000 crores. Young Indian did no charitable work...One this is clear, Bhrashtrachar (Corruption) and Parivaar (family) are now exposed and now they are saying atyachar, atyachar (Atrocity)."

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi thanked Republic for bringing the development out before the nation and complimented Enforcement Directorate (ED) for their work. She said that truth is being unravelled in the National Herald case.

"Quite a news I would say. I thank Republic for bringing this before the nation. We are not at all surprised by the news. All the while we knew that Mallikarjun Kharge, who created quite a ruckus when he was summoned by ED, was the person behind it. Now, he is seen as Chief Executive of Young Indian. I think we must thank Enforcement Directorate (ED). All the lies are brought before the public and the truth is being unravelled. The ED must be commended and complimented for their work," Sarangi said.

'Motilal Vora didn't sign documents': Sources

Sensation details accessed by Republic in National Herald case say that Enforcement Directorate (ED) was not provided with any evidence stating that late Motilal Vora took the financial calls for the company.

Sources also said that Mallikarjun Kharge is the sole employee of Young Indian. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. He had to appear before ED on Thursday as no other employee of the company exists.

Associated Journals Limited (AJL) publishes the National Herald newspaper. AJL's holding company is Young Indian. Congress had said it gave a Rs 90 crore loan to AJL between 2001-02 and 2010-11 and subsequently, in 2011, the shares of AJL were allotted to Young Indian and this debt was converted into equity.

Enforcement Directorate said that these transactions attract money laundering charges as a complicated web of transactions and routing of funds were undertaken by the party and its leaders to acquire AJL's assets worth crores of rupees.