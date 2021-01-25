Motormouth Sajjan Singh Verma Makes Sexist Tomar-Harsimrat Remark; Asks 'Who's The Man?'

During the Congress's tractor rally in Depalpur on Monday, Former Madhya Pradesh Minister Sajjan Singh Verma made a shocking sexist remark on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Verma has drawn a male chauvinist comparison concerning Tomar and Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, asking 'who is the man?'.

Sajjan Singh Verma's disgraceful remark

The Congress leader said, "It is our misfortune that Narendra Singh Tomar, who is from our state, is the Agriculture Minister of this country. Harsimrat resigned from her post, but look at you, who is the man here? You or that Harsimrat? Think about it, my friend." Sajjan Singh Verma made this disgraceful remark during a protest conducted by the Congress against the Agriculture Minister.

Verma takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut

He also passed a remark on actor Kangana Ranaut. He said, " Despite holding 11 meetings with the farmers, the central government could not reach a solution, but when Kangana Ranaut had just one meeting with the Centre, she was immediately given Y+ security. This is how our Central government is."

Verma had made another disgraceful remark earlier this month when he had asked why the minimum age of marriage for girls should be increased when girls 'reach reproductive age at 15 years' while targeting MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his demand for a debate on parity in the legal age of marriage for both the sexes.

On January 17, Verma had lashed out at BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya who is overseeing the campaigning of the Party in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections and had stated that Vijayvargiya will fall on the feet of Mamata Banerjee after elections are over, asking her to become the Chief Minister of West Bengal.