Move Over Vicky & Katrina, Tejashwi & Rachel Are Here To Steal Your Wedding Thunder

While the big Bollywood wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif goes on outside Jaipur, the wedding of Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav with his childhood friend Rachel is somewhat stealing their thunder at least in the political circles.

In the pictures accessed by Republic of the intimate ceremony that took place at Delhi's Sainik Farms, a Sherwani-clad Tejashwi can be seen posing against a shimmery background with Rachel, who is wearing a red lehenga.

Tejashwi's father and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav can be seen in the family pictures, which also feature Tejashwi's mother Rabri Devi. His sisters including Misa Bharti feature in the pictures of the ceremony as well, but one centre of attraction besides the couple is Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap, keeping in mind the tumultuous relationship they have had in the recent past.

Exclusive pictures of Tejashwi Yadav's wedding with Rachel

Tejashwi and Rachel pose for the shutterbugs

The couple performs one of many marriage ceremonies

Tej Pratap joins Tejashwi and Rachel for a photo

Tejashwi and Rachel's marriage in progress at the mandap

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav sits with RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and Tej Pratap at Tejashwi's wedding

The wedding comes at a time when there is a dispute going on in the Yadav family between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, though it remains to be seen whether the happy occasion of the wedding will paper over some of the cracks. RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav has, however, been more visible in the political sphere since his being let out on parole post a few years in jail in the fodder scam cases in which he has been convicted.

He recently made his first appearance at the RJD office to light a special lamp, and in doing so, he personally drove a jeep there which he said was the first time he'd been behind the wheels of an automobile for a long while. Following that, he had a brief stint in hospital over a medical issue, but appears to have recovered in time for the wedding of his son.

On the other hand, dejected by his own brother and party, Tej Pratap has launched his own party (student wing) "Chatra Jan shakti Parishad", and vowed that he will take a 'big decision' soon.

Tej Pratap, however, did not stop there, and in fact, hurled a number of accusations at Tejashwi. From accusing Tejashwi of holding their father Lalu Yadav 'hostage' to alleging that the Bihar LoP was aiming to become the National President of RJD, Tej Pratap has left little unsaid in recent times.

Moreover, when Lalu Yadav returned to Patna, Tej Pratap performed a dharna outside RJD's Patna office alleging humiliation at the hands of Tejashwi. He only relented only after his father visited his house and he washed his feet while Lalu Yadav was seated in his car.