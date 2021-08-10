MP Assembly: Cong MLAs Wear Black Apron Demanding 27% OBC Quota; CM Calls It 'hypocrisy'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday came down heavily upon the Congress MLAs for showing "hypocrisy." While stating that the Congress MLAs are trying to mislead and break the society, Chouhan said that the Congress has betrayed OBCs and backstabbed them.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also asked Congress that what did they do for OBCs 27% reservation when the state government had filed the plea before the court, which was later stayed. "They just covered their eyes and sat because they themselves wanted it to stay.'

Congress is showing hypocrisy. They're trying to mislead & break society. They betrayed OBCs & backstabbed them...What did they do for 27% reservation between 10-19 March 2019 (when the then MP govt filed the plea before court which was later stayed)?: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/PcdnBLRzyE — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

This statement by CM Chouhan comes after the Congress MLAs on Tuesday wore black aprons to Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly and demanded 27% OBC reservation. Following this ruckus in the state Assembly, the House was adjourned.

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLAs wore a black apron to the state legislative assembly today, over their demand for 27% OBC reservation.



The House has been adjourned. pic.twitter.com/qEc8CNqMhC — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Earlier on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh CM had lashed out at the Congress party and alleged that the Opposition had breached the House protocols by interrupting the proceedings of state Assembly while tributes were being paid to tribals. Informing that August 9 is International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples and is a declared holiday, he had said that the Congress "hindered" the tributes to tribals.

Taking a jibe at Congress for hindering Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Chief Minister had said that they are only spreading lies and creating confusion. Remarking that Congress had ruled at the Centre for so many years, he had said that the Tribal Department was formed under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Reacting to this, Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath had alleged that the BJP-led state government had cancelled the holiday and added that they were opposing it. "We had started Tribals' Day in the state with a holiday and each block was given money. But the state government cancelled it. This is what we are opposing. They have changed 'Adivasi Samman Diwas' into 'Adivasi Apmaan Diwas'," he had added.

(Image: ANI, PTI)