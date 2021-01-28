MP BJP Chief Seeks Probe Into Rahul Gandhi's Role In R-Day Violence, Lauds Delhi Police

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma demanded a probe into former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's role in the tractor rally violence on Republic Day. Condemning Tuesday's untoward events, he claimed that Congress leaders and some Leftists had tried to malign the country globally. At the same time, he lauded the Delhi Police for foiling the attempt to vitiate the atmosphere in the country. On this occasion, Sharma also made it clear that no person in the country shall tolerate the insult to the national flag.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma remarked, "What happened in the guise of farm agitation in Delhi on Republic Day was extremely unfortunate. During a press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said 'Khoon ki Kheti' will happen. Congress leaders and self-styled Leftists tried to malign India in the world. I demand that there should be a probe into Rahul Gandhi's role."

"I want to congratulate Delhi Police for foiling the design of Congress and Left leaders who wanted to vitiate the atmosphere in the country. No one in the country will accept the insult to the national flag on Republic Day. The entire country will teach a lesson to the persons who insulted the national flag," he added.

The Delhi violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While 394 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs against the protesters. A total of 37 farm leaders including Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Kavita Kurnguti, Medha Patkar and Yogendra Yadav have been named in one of the FIRs.

