MP By-polls: Cong Leader Digvijaya Singh Uses 'Hitler' Analogy To Criticise BJP Govt

Drawing parallels between the Bharatiya Janata Party and German dictator Adolf Hitler, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday that the BJP is destroying India just like Hitler destroyed Germany.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "The final phase of the election has arrived. Now everyone in BJP will say 'Hinduism is in danger, vote for BJP to save it.' BJP does the same thing Hitler used to do. BJP is destroying India just like Hitler destroyed Germany."

Earlier this week, the Congress leader had made another scathing remark against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling them 'khulla saand', during his speech at an election rally.

Addressing the people in Khandwa, Digvijaya said, "We need to teach them a lesson. When you plough the field, don't you use a nickel to control the bullock? Amit Shah and Modi have become khulla saand (free bull)." "There's a need to control them. How will that be possible? By voting for the symbol of palm (Congress logo) in the upcoming elections," the former MP Chief Minister said.

Madhya Pradesh bypolls

The allegations come ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-polls that are scheduled to take place on October 30. As campaigning for the by-polls in one parliamentary constituency and three assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh enters the final round, both BJP and Congress are gearing up for the contest.

The three assembly constituencies that will go for polls this weekend are Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC), and Jobat (ST). As per Election Commission, the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2.

The outcome of the polls will be a projection of the political mood of different regions of the state and also of the government’s standing and popularity among different communities.