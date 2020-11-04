MP By-polls: Massive Voter Turnout, CM Chouhan Says 'BJP Will Witness A Bumper Victory'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while speaking to ANI on Tuesday said, 'there has been massive voting in the state.' While highlighting the strength of democracy, the Chief Minister informed that despite the COVID-19 fear, people turned up in large numbers to cast votes. 'In comparison to 2018 by-polls, some places in the state have witnessed more voting,' he added.

आज प्रदेश में हुए उपचुनाव में सभी 28 सीटों पर जनता ने उत्साह से भाग लिया है। यह हमारे लोकतंत्र की मजबूती है।



सभी स्थानों पर बम्पर वोटिंग हुई है। जितनी बम्पर वोटिंग हुई है, उतनी ही बम्पर @BJP4MP की जीत होगी।



मैं सभी मतदाता भाई-बहनों, बेटे-बेटियों के प्रति आभार प्रकट करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/V9rU7gKCkr — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 3, 2020

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: 'BJP will witness a bumper victory'

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "There has been bumper (massive) voting, BJP will also witness a bumper victory."

Expressing his happiness over the massive voter turnout, Chouhan thanked the voters for voting enthusiastically. He also said that BJP will definitely win this year and it aims to focus on 'Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh'. Taking a fresh jibe at Congress, the CM said, 'Congress' fear of losing is clearly visible.' While commenting on Congress' doubts over the functioning of EVM (Electronic Voting Machines), MP CM said that the opposition is making fun of the country's democratic power.

Condemning Congress' comments on the EVM machine, Chouhan said, 'When Congress had won in 2018, the EVM machines were functioning properly.' He said that the opposition has already accepted its defeat because it has now turned to threaten government employees and officers. 'This is not right,' he added.

Madhya Pradesh By-polls

As per the latest reports provided by the Election Commission, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 57.09 per cent polling till 5 pm for assembly by-polls on 28 seats. Agar witnessed the highest voter turnout in the state with 80.46 per cent polling. Whereas, Sumaoli witnessed the lowest voter turnout (41.769 per cent).

(With ANI inputs)