MP Bypolls: BJP, Congress Engage In War Of Words Over CM's Kisan-Kalyan Yojana

The ruling party BJP and opposition Congress engaged in a war of words ahead of Madhya Pradesh byelections after the state government on Saturday announced that it has transferred Rs 1,540 crore to farmers' accounts. Congress claimed that BJP is transferring the money only because of the by-elections. On the other hand, BJP said that the opposition party has betrayed the trust of farmers.

On October 23, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced at public meetings in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency that he had transferred Rs 1,540 crore to the accounts of 77 lakh farmer families.

Congress vs BJP over Farmers' Welfare

The state Congress chief Kamal Nath claimed that the Shivraj government was transferring the money only because of the by-elections. He further added that lakhs of farmers served recovery notices in the past which declared them ineligible under the scheme. Officials are threatening such farmers daily for recovery, poor farmers are returning the amount by taking loans, pledging jewellery, he said.

"As soon as the elections are over, the farmers will be sent recovery notices to recover the money....this Kisan Samman Nidhi has become Kisan Apman (insult) Nidhi. The BJP government had admitted that crop loans of 27 lakh farmers were waived during his 15-month tenure as CM", Nath told PTI .

Earlier this week, Kamal Nath also stated that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will have to step down as the Madhya Pradesh CM after the results of the by-polls are declared.

Chief Minister Chouhan claimed that Congress is pained as the state government has transferred money in the accounts of farmers and accused the opposition party of betraying cultivators over the promise of farm loan waiver in the past.

"While the Centre provides Rs 6,000 annually in three installments to farmers, the state also provides them Rs 4,000 in two installments," Shivraj Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh By-Election

On October 30, byelections of three assembly seats Raigaon, Jobat, Prithvipur Assembly, and one Lok Sabha seat Khandwa are scheduled. The outcome of the polls will be a projection of the political mood of different regions of the state and also of the government’s standing and popularity among different communities and castes.

The By-polls campaign picked up on Saturday as Union ministers Prahlad Patel and Narendra Singh Tomar and former Union minister Uma Bharti in addition to BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya addressed public meetings. Congress has declared its candidates for the three Vidhan Sabha seats and the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat

(With PTI Inputs)