MP Bypolls: CM Chouhan Alleges Congress Threatening Voters & Distributing Money

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that the Congress party in the state tried to threaten the voters at several polling booths in the Prithvipur polling constituency, as the state observes bypolls in 4 constituencies. He further alleged that succumbing under the pressure of facing defeat by the saffron party, Congress has switched to unruly behaviour and is using unethical ways to win the byelection. The voting was held for 3 assembly seats and 1 Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.



CM Chouhan, who took over after former Congress CM Kamal Nath’s government fell as 22 MLAs from Congress resigned and switched sides to BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020, alleged that party is resorting to unethical ways to gain power.

CM Chouhan slams Congress, claims “party is threatening voters & distributing money to win”

BJP leader and MP Chief Minister Chouhan said, "Congress has gone mad due to fear of defeat in the by-elections. Voters are being threatened at many polling booths in Prithvipur. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agents are being assaulted." MP CM further extended his attack and alleged, "The Congress party used unethical means including distributing money."

Voting for by-elections in Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, Prithvipur in Niwari district, Raigaon in Satna district, and Jobat in Alirajpur district are currently underway in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the voting for bypolls is ongoing in various Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies across several states. The Election Commission to conduct by-polls to fill the vacant posts and vacancies. It had set the polling dates in accordance with Section 30 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as well as the date of withdrawal under Section 30(c).

Bypolls held for 3 Lok Sabha seats & 29 Assembly seats across states

The bypolls held for three Lok Sabha seats and 29 Assembly seats across 13 states and for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory were held today. The three Lok Sabha bypolls are in Himachal Pradesh (Mandi), Madhya Pradesh (Khandwa) and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. All three seats are vacant following the death of MPs. Apart from this, states including Bengal, Karnataka, Assam, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are among 13 states that held the bypolls.

The major constituencies are going for the bypolls after the incumbent MLAs in the states defected to other parties. The results will be pronounced by November, 2, Tuesday.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI