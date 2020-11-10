MP Bypolls: 'If Congress Questions EVM, Means BJP Is Winning'; Jibes Narottam Mishra

As the Bharatiya Janata Party took lead in the early trends of the Bihar Assembly Elections on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra said the BJP has nothing to lose but only gain in the bypolls. Taking a dig at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who questioned the EVM in MP, Mishra said, Digvijaya Singh raising questions on the voting machines confirms that BJP is winning.

“BJP has nothing to lose, those who are losing, ask them. We'll only gain. If Digvijaya Singh is questioning EVM, it means BJP is winning. We are getting a majority and the two elderlies (Digvijaya Singh, former CM Kamal Nath) are going to Delhi,” the BJP leader said.

Earlier on the day of the bypolls, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh questioned the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in India, saying the device is prone to hacking. "In a technological age, developed countries don't trust the EVM, but elections in India and some smaller countries are conducted by EVMs." "Why don't developed countries use (EVMs)? Because they don't trust EVMs. Why? Because the chip in it can be hacked, Singh tweeted and posted a news item mentioning the list of countries using these devices," he added.

Counting of votes for elections held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. The vote-counting process is also underway in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic.

MP Election Results

Trends in Madhya Pradesh election results show BJP leading on 19 of the 28 seats. Congress is leading on 8 while BSP on one. In the 230-member assembly, BJP at present has 107 MLAs and Congress has 87. BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were seen exchanging sweets at their Bhopal office ahead of election results.

#MadhyaPradeshBypolls: BJP leaders, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, exchange sweets at their Bhopal office as trends show the party leading on 19 of the 28 seats.



Congress is leading on 8 & BSP on one.



In the 230-member assembly, BJP at present has 107 MLAs & Congress 87. pic.twitter.com/A0BCWcGC9Y — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Madhya Pradesh by-polls

The fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-BJP government will be decided in the result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, as it requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly.

The effect of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia factor will be looked forward to, in the changed political scenario in MP. The election results are equally crucial for former Chief Minister Kamal Nath who lost power in the State when a group of Congress MLAs revolted against him after Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP.

Elections were held in Joura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

By-polls were held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh last week and the results will be declared today.

