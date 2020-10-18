Before MP Bypolls, Kamal Nath Calls Imarti Devi 'Item'; BJP Says 'Women In State Insulted'

Stirring another controversy ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-polls, ex-CM Kamal Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. The State assembly's 28 seats will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'item'

"Our candidate Suresh Raje is simple. He is not like that (Imarti Devi). You know her better, you should have warned me. What an item (example) she was. So vote for Suresh Raje to keep Chambal & Gwalior futures secure," he said. Raje faces Imarti Devi for the constituency seat in Dabra.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh stirred another controversy, calling Imarti Devi as 'Jalebi Devi' - referring to the famous sweetmeat. He lashed out at Imarti Devi, saying that she used to farm out her work to Mohan Singh in Dabra. "You have to decide whether you want to choose a simple man like Suresh ji. If anyone from Dabra wanted to contact someone in Bhopal, that Imarti Devi, that Jalebi Devi, used to say 'Talk to Mohan Singh'," said Ajay Singh.

BJP: 'Women of MP insulted'

Reacting to the controversy, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned Kamal Nath's 'feudal' mindset, stating that Imarti Devi was the name of a poor farmer's daughter, who had risen up on her own. Recalling Congress' 'bhookha-nanga' jibe for Chouhan, the CM said it was evident how 'feudal' Congress was. Similarly, BJP MP chief VD Sharma bristled saying, " Kamal Nath, you have insulted the women of Madhya Pradesh and not just Imarti Devi. Katrina Kaif will be the item for you, Imarti Devi is our sister."

कमलनाथ जी!



इमरती देवी उस गरीब किसान की बेटी का नाम है जिसने गाँव में मजदूरी करने से शुरुआत की और आज जनसेवक के रूप में राष्ट्रनिर्माण में सहयोग दे रही हैं।



कांग्रेस ने मुझे ‘भूखा-नंगा’ कहा और एक महिला के लिए आपने ‘आइटम’ जैसे शब्द का उपयोग कर अपनी सामंतवादी सोच फिर उजागर कर दी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 18, 2020

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly.

