MP Bypolls: Police To Offer Comprehensive Security Cover To Voters In Chambal Division

Just a few days ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly by-polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that it will provide a comprehensive security cover for voters in Chambal division. This announcement by ECI came after Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report informed that 63 out of 355 candidates who are contesting in Madhya Pradesh elections have declared having criminal cases against them. An officer from ECI's state officials said, 'ECI has identified 200 vulnerable hamlets in 7 assembly constituencies going to bypolls on November 3'.

ECI's website said, "Vulnerability in the context of elections is the susceptibility of any voter or section of voters, whether or not living in a geographically identifiable area, to being wrongfully prevented from or influenced upon in relation to the exercise of his right to vote in a free and fair manner, through intimidation or use of any kind of undue influence or force on the voter."

MP By-polls: Security cover for voters in Chambal division

While speaking further about the ADR's recent report, the polls right group said that over 11 per cent (39) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. 'Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offence and have over five years of imprisonment. Among the major political parties, 14 out of 28 candidates of Congress party and 12 out of 28 candidates of BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits,' polls rights group added.

Due to the participation of such candidates in MP by-polls, 36 per cent of 28 constituencies have been declared as 'red alert constituency. ADR report further said that the Supreme Court's directions for selecting the candidates for elections had no effect on the political parties. "All major parties contesting in Madhya Pradesh by-elections have given tickets to 25 per cent to 50 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves," ADR report said.

Earlier in February, the Supreme Court had directed all the political parties to give reasons for selecting candidates who have criminal backgrounds and why other people having no criminal background could not be selected as election candidates. On November 3, 28 seats will go into polls in Madhya Pradesh assembly by-polls. Most of these 28 seats were vacated when the Congress members had resigned from the party to join BJP.

(With PTI inputs)