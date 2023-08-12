MP Cabinet Clears Disbursement Of Rs 6,000 To Farmers Per Year Under Welfare Scheme

Ahead of the assembly polls, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Friday cleared the disbursement of Rs 6,000 each to eligible farmers under the Chief Minister's Kisan Kalyan Yojana for the financial year 2023-2024. The cabinet, at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also decided to give benefits of the 7th Pay Commission to gram panchayat secretaries. This will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 178.88 crore, an official release said.

According to state government officials, previously, during the period from April 1 to August 31 and September 1 to March 31, Rs 4,000 was being disbursed to farmers in two installments. Now, for the financial year 2023-24, the disbursement to cultivators will be in three installments of Rs 2,000 - from April 1 to July 31, from August 1 to November 30 and from December 1 to March 31 -- totalling Rs 6,000 per year, they said.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of 53 CM Rise Schools and 19 Kanya Shiksha Parisars with a total cost of Rs 2491.91 crore, said the release. Construction of 37 schools under the School Education Department at a cost of Rs 1362.91 crore was approved at the meeting. The Tribal Welfare Department has received approval for Rs 540 crore for 16 CM Rise Schools and Rs 589 crore for 19 Kanya Shiksha Parisars, the release said.

Proposal for construction of a military school at Malanpur in Bhind district was approved by the Cabinet and a sum of Rs 100 crore will be provided by the Defence Research and Development Organization for the project, it said. Budget provisions will be made for furniture and operations of the military school, added the release.