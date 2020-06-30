MP Cabinet Expansion Delayed As No Decision Yet On Representation To Loyalists Of Scindia

The cabinet expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has been delayed due to demand being raised for ministerial posts to loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia. The expected cabinet expansion will not take place tomorrow. This comes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended a meeting in the BJP office here and said there will be no cabinet expansion tomorrow.

As per sources, there has been brainstorming in Delhi for two days about the expansion of BJP government in the state, but there has not been a final decision on the names. They said Scindia, who joined the BJP in March, has sought more representation for his loyalists.

Scindia to meet Amit Shah

The sources added that the supporters of Scindia are keen on 10 ministerial berths from about 25 new inductions likely to be made in Chouhan government and the state BJP state leadership has not agreed to it. Scindia may meet Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue.

Two of the five ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government - ministers Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput - are considered loyalists of Scindia.

Furthermore, it is reported that BJP has assured ministerial berths to Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, Andal Singh Kansana and Ranveer Singh Jatav, who are among MLAs who resigned from Congress to join the BJP but are not considered loyalists of Scindia. The state BJP leadership feels that if 10 more berths are given to the loyalists of Scindia, the party will not be able to give adequate representation to traditional supporters of the party.

Chouhan again became Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in March after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the party reducing the Kamal Nath government to a minority.

(With ANI sources)