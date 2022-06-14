MP civic polls: BJP names mayoral candidates for 13 municipal corporations

Bhopal, Jun 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP on Tuesday declared a list of mayoral candidates for 13 municipal corporations, including Bhopal.

The BJP has fielded former corporator, Malati Rai, from Bhopal against Congress' Vibha Patel, a former mayor.

The list names 13 candidates including those from Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Dr Jitendra Jamdar is the BJP nominee from Jabalpur, Meena Jatav from Morena, Sangeeta Tiwari from Sagar, Prabodh Vyas from Rewa, Yogesh Tamrakar from Satna, Chandrapratap Vishwakarma from Singrauli, Jyoti Dixit from Katni, Anant Dhurve from Chhindwara, Amrita Yadav from Khandwa, Madhuri Patel from Burhanpur, Mukesh Tatwal from Ujjain and Geeta Agrawal from Dewas.

Altogether, the elections to 347 municipal bodies in MP will be held in two phases.

The first phase of polling for 133 local bodies will be held on July 6. 214 municipalities will go to the polls on July 13, an official said.

Unlike Panchayat elections, the municipal polls will be held on a party basis, he said.

The counting of votes for the first phase will be taken up on July 17 and on July 18 for the second phase, the official added. PTI ADU NSK NSK

