MP Civic Polls: BJP Suffers Loss In 4 Mayoral Seats; Congress Bags Scindia-bastion Gwalior

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won seven of the 11 mayoral posts in Madhya Pradesh local body elections, it lost three crucial mayoral posts to Congress and one to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was contesting for the first time.

The losses hold significance as both Gwalior and Jabalpur are strongholds of Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar. A Congress mayor will occupy the Gwalior post after a gap of 57 years while Jabalpur will have a Congress mayor after 23 years with its candidate Jagat Bahadur Singh Annu defeating BJP’s Jitendra Jamdar by a margin of 44,339 votes.

Besides the two seats, Congress also won Chhindwara, which is the bastion of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

In the first phase, elections for the post of Mayor were held in Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa, Sagar, Singrauli, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Indore, and Bhopal.

AAP makes inroads in Madhya Pradesh

The ruling BJP emerged victorious in Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa, Sagar, and Ujjain seats while Chhindwara, Gwalior, and Jabalpur went to the Congress. The AAP on the other hand sprung a surprise by winning its first mayoral seat in Singrauli.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party hailed its victory on one mayoral post in the body elections as its "grand entry" into Madhya Pradesh and an indication people were liking the party's "honest politics of work".

The election results come as a setback to the ruling BJP which had won all 16 municipal corporations in 2015.

However, the ruling party won most of the corporators’ posts in the local body election. Results of the first phase of elections for 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipal councils, and 86 town councils were announced Sunday. The results of the second phase, for five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils, and 169 town councils, will be announced on 20 July.

The local body elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishad, and 298 Nagar Parishad, were held in two phases – on July 6 and 13.

Under the first phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 Nagar Palikas, and 86 Nagar Parishads. The counting of votes for these elections began at 9 am on Sunday.

