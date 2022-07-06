MP Civic Polls: CM Chouhan Hits Back At Kamal Nath; 'Cong Has Lost, Hence Blaming Admin'

Amid the Madhya Pradesh local body elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday came down heavily on Congress leader Kamal Nath over the latter's allegation that BJP is misusing police and administration to win the polls. The CM said that Kamal Nath himself used to threaten officers and employees when he was the Chief Minister of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Even when Kamal Nath was the CM, he used to threaten officers and employees and is still threatening. They have understood that the Congress has lost badly and that the ends of the defeat have to be blamed on someone or the other. That is why the door of defeat is being thrown on the police and administration."

Earlier in the day, while speaking to the media in Bhopal, Kamal Nath said that BJP is using police, money and administration in the local body elections.

"I am getting many calls that pressure is being put on the administration, police and money. If they had public support, would they need these things? The public is fed up with the false declarations of Shivraj. Now 50 rupees have been increased on domestic gas. Recently, 5 percent GST was increased on flour, paneer. I have faith in the people of the state," he added.

Madhya Pradesh local body polls

In the first phase of local body elections, a total of 101 candidates for the post of mayor in 11 municipal corporations are in the fray. There are 2,850 candidates for councillor posts in 133 bodies. Out of these, 42 have been elected unopposed.

The elections are for the remaining 2,808 posts. A total of 11,250 candidates contested the elections and 3,296 polling stations are sensitive. The first phase of the polling began at a slow pace on Wednesday morning, which increased slightly with time.