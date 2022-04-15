'MP CM Can't Punish Wrongdoers': NCP Dubs Razing Of Houses In Khargone 'unconstitutional'

The razing of houses of alleged rioters in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone after the Ram Navami violence did not cut ice with former NCP parliamentarian Majeed Memon. Taking to Twitter on Friday, the advocate stressed that MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government could only charge and prosecute wrongdoers. Maintaining that the quantum of punishment would be decided only by the courts, the NCP leader opined that the demolition of houses in Khargone was "unconstitutional". Chouhan has been facing a lot of criticism after nearly 16 houses and 29 shops belonging to a particular community were demolished after stone-pelting.

MP CM must remember that he does not enjoy power to punish a wrongdoer. He can only charge and prosecute him . The nature and quantum of punishment would be determined by courts of law alone. Bulldozing of people’s houses is unconstitutional. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) April 15, 2022

Shivraj Chouhan defends Khargone demolition

Addressing a gathering in Mhow on the birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Thursday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan briefly spoke about the Khargone violence. Highlighting that miscreants burnt down the houses of poor people, he asserted that the action against rioters will continue. While stressing that no citizen in the state should fear for his safety, the Madhya Pradesh CM made it clear that no culprit will be spared. So far, 144 persons have been arrested in connection with the Khargone violence and the state government has formed a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from rioters.

Shivraj Chouhan remarked, "Some people are conspiring that there should be arson and riots. What happened in Khargone? Brothers and sisters of Khargone and the entire state, I appeal to you to maintain peace and harmony. No one should be worried about security and honour. I am saying it very clearly- you may belong to any caste or faith, but the BJP government is for everyone. But if anyone stokes riots, Mama will not spare anyone. Some people try to create problems. Stern action against rioters will continue."