MP CM Chouhan Dances In Tribal Attire To Celebrate NDA's Presidential Candidate Selection

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday danced in tribal attire whilst expressing his happiness at the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership choosing Droupadi Murmu as NDA’s Presidential candidate. Expressing his gratitude to PM Modi and the party leadership for opting for Murmu as the party's face for Presidential polls, CM Chouhan wrote on Twitter that the dancing procession was organised as a gesture of gratitude for the landmark decision.

NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrived in New Delhi on Friday ahead of the filing of her nomination. She will likely file her nomination later in the day.

Droupadi Murmu was received by the BJP leaders at the airport on her arrival on Friday morning. On June 21, it was announced that Murmu, the former Jharkhand Governor, will be the BJP-led NDA's candidate for the Presidential election. Briefing media after the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi, party chief JP Nadda informed that for the first time, preference has been given to a woman tribal candidate for the apex position. He said that the BJP Parliamentary Board discussed 20 names for a presidential nominee and it was decided to pick someone from east India, a woman from the tribal community.

Murmu will be a great President of India: PM Modi

BJP president JP Nadda said that Union Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the constituents of the UPA but there was no consensus on the name. Notably, the voting for presidential elections will be held on July 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has expressed confidence that Droupadi Murmu will be a great President of India. PM Modi in a tweet had said that she devoted her life to serving society, empowering the poor, downtrodden and marginalized and she has rich administrative experience and also had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure.

PM Modi further added that millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Droupadi Murmu. He further said that her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit the country.

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha will be the opposition candidate for Presidential Election. In a joint statement, the parties said they have taken a unanimous decision on Sinha's candidature. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar informed that Sinha will file his nomination on June 27.