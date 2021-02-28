MP CM Chouhan Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee, Confident Of BJP Being Voted To Power On May 2

As the battle for West Bengal intensifies, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the poll-bound state on Sunday to lead the party's Paribartan Yatra in Howrah. Amidst the campaigning, Chouhan hit out at the ruling TMC regime under Mamata Banerjee and confidently asserted that the BJP will be voted to power on May 2. The BJP leader also highlighted the deteriorating law & order situation in West Bengal amidst the questions raised over EC's decision to hold polling across 8 phases.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday, Shivraj Chouhan said, "The aunt and nephew together have looted entire West Bengal. Cut-money, extortion, coal to ration stocks, they have reached the height of corruption. The public is also upset. They have coloured the pure Bengal land with blood. There is violence all around and this is why I have come here to tell the people to support the BJP if they want to choose the road of development, progress and peace. The change that we have seen with the Paribartan Yatra, on May 2, there will be a change. Didi will go and the BJP will come to power."

ममता दीदी सुन लो-



नूर की एक किरण जुल्मात पर भारी होगी।

रात तुम्हारी है, लेकिन सुबह हमारी होगी।



कमल खिलने वाला है, सुनहरी सुबह होने वाली है! pic.twitter.com/GKXv6mf5fP — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 28, 2021

On Mamata Banerjee's charge of EC following BJP's diktat to announce 8 phases of polling, Shivraj Chouhan countered that the West Bengal CM is making 'excuses' as she knows that she will lose the upcoming Assembly Elections. "Earlier, Mamata Banerjee used to say that polling should be done in 6-5 phases and now when the EC has taken a decision, why is she levelling allegations? Because she is scared of defeat. She is making excuses now," the Madhya Pradesh CM.

Reacting to the reports of TMC goons allegedly attacking BJP worker's mother, the BJP leader said that the TMC chief should be 'ashamed' of the law and order situation. "Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed. She is getting mothers beaten. Such atrocities were not even committed during Ravan's rule," Shivraj Chouhan added.

Earlier in the day, ANI reported that BJP worker Gopal Majumdar's mother was allegedly beaten up by three TMC workers at his residence. "They hit me on my head and neck and punched me. They hit me on my face too. I'm scared, they asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain," Majumdar's aged mother told ANI. An FIR has been registered in the case.

North 24 Paraganas: BJP worker Gopal Majumdar has alleged that three TMC workers entered his house and attacked his mother in Nimta, North Dumdum on 27th Feb; FIR registered #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/lYdOYXNYxM — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

West Bengal polls

In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in WB, BJP has launched a fierce campaign to defeat TMC.

