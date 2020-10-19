MP CM Shivraj Writes To Sonia Over 'item' Jibe; Asks To Strip Kamal Nath Of Party Posts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a 2-hour 'silent protest' in Bhopal after former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as 'item' while addressing a rally in Dabra. Reacting to Kamal Nath's 'item' jibe, Chouhan wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to immediately remove him from all party posts. The letter further read that if Sonia Gandhi fails to react, Chouhan will believe that she supports Nath's actions.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Congress president Sonia Gandhi over party leader Kamal Nath's "item" remark.



"Immediately remove him from all party posts & strongly condemn his statement. If you fail to react, I'll be compelled to believe that you support it," it states. https://t.co/NHCJI1AFRX pic.twitter.com/2fvoFOId5N — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Sonia Gandhi

आज कमलनाथ जी, आज आपने अपने ओछे बयान के द्वारा कांग्रेस की विकृत और घृणित मानसिकता का फिर परिचय दिया।



आपने श्रीमती इमारती देवी ही नहीं, ग्वालियर-चंबल क्षेत्र की एक-एक बेटी और बहन का अपमान किया है!



कमलनाथ जी, आपको किसी भी महिला के सम्मान के साथ खिलवाड़ करने का अधिकार किसने दिया? pic.twitter.com/1m91IkSHYm — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 18, 2020

Chouhan said that living in the country of Yatra Narayastu Pujyante Ramante Tatra Devtaha, Kamal Nath's comment has not only insulted Imarti Devi but every sister and every daughter. On reaching the protest site, he said that Kamal Nath may not repent on his insulting remarks but 'I do'. Mothers and sisters will be taken care of, he added. CM Chouhan along with state ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Vishwas Sarang and some women members of the BJP began the ‘Maun Vrat’ at Minto Hall in Bhopal at 10 am.

Prior to the protest, BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nath for his remark against the state's Minister of Women and Child Development. In the complaint, BJP demanded that Kamal Nath's election programs must be banned immediately. Apart from this, BJP has decided to complain to the Women's Commission and Scheduled Caste Commission regarding the derogatory remark made by him.

Madhya Pradesh bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Imarti Devi was one of 22 MLAs who had resigned Congress in March, bringing down the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Currently, Imarti Devi is a party candidate for the by-poll in Dabra.

