MP CM Jibes Kamal Nath Amid Maha Crisis: 'Failed To Save Own Govt, How Will He Help MVA'?

Amid the growing political instability in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress party for deputing former CM and senior party leader Kamal Nath as its observer in Maharashtra and said that the Grand Old Party is counting its last moments.

Addressing a public rally in MP's Ujjain, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at the Congress leadership and asked how Kamal Nath will save the MVA government in Maharashtra when he failed to save his own government in Madhya Pradesh.

"Kamal Nath has gone to Maharashtra. What is his job in Maharashtra? And when asked why he was sent to Maharashtra, they answered 'to save the Maharashtra government'. How will someone who couldn't save his own govt in Madhya Pradesh, save the Maharashtra government? This is a very strange story," MP CM Chouhan said. Adding further, he said that the Congress party cannot do anyone any good. "Congress party is counting its last moments," CM said on Wednesday in Ujjain.

#WATCH | ...Kamal Nath (MP Congress chief & former MP CM) has gone to Maharashtra... how will someone who couldn't save his own govt in Madhya Pradesh, save the Maharashtra govt?... Congress is counting its last moments: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Ujjain (22.06) pic.twitter.com/7Aw86xAd32 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 22, 2022

Notably, the Grand Old Party placed its faith behind Kamal Nath as it decided to send the former MP CM to handle the Maharashtra political crisis that erupted after some Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde went rebel against the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state.

'BJP doing politics of greed': Kamal Nath

The Congress party's observer in Maharashtra on Wednesday responded to Maharashtra's political crisis and ensured support to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. After attending the state cabinet meeting, Kamal Nath addressed the media and stated that allies Congress and NCP will stand with Shiv Sena no matter what.

He said that CM Uddhav Thackeray has hope that most of the rebel MLAs will return. He also slammed BJP's 'greed' politics which is putting the country in danger

"Uddhav Thackeray has hopes that most of the rebel MLAs will return. I am sure Shiv Sena rebels will not taint the state of Shivaji Maharaj. BJP is doing the politics of greed. They started the politics of greed, money and post from Arunachal Pradesh, which is today threatening the future of our country," said Kamal Nath.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options, with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction.

Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam.