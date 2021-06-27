MP CM Lambasts Rahul Gandhi Over 'spreading Misconceptions' On COVID Vaccines

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday again hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blaming him for misleading citizens against COVID-19 vaccines. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan drew sharp words against Rahul Gandhi and accused him of trying to put people's lives in danger. Earlier, BJP leader Sambit Patra had addressed two press conferences where he had brutally slammed Congress leader for allegedly spreading misconceptions on COVID-19 vaccines.

CM Chouhan further said that on one side, PM Modi is giving out free vaccines while on the other, Rahul Gandhi is spreading lies.

"Shame on Rahul Baba. Prime Minister is helping people to get vaccinated for free and you are only spreading misconceptions. Because of your lies, several people denied to get vaccinated. PM spoke to villagers of Dulariya, counseled them to take the vaccine and cleared their doubts regarding vaccination," added Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Chief Minister's remarks came shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister ahead of his 'Mann ki Baat' edition. "Please just vaccinate all people in the country, even if you do 'Mann Ki Baat' after that," he tweeted in Hindi. Madhya Pradesh CM also added that Prime Minister removed the clouds of confusion and explained the importance of taking vaccines.

PM Modi interacts with villagers

In his 78th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' the Prime Minister interacted with villagers from Madhya Pradesh's Dulariya to remove vaccine hesitancy. Prime Minister cited his own example and added that he has taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Cautioning people of the threat of the virus, PM Modi urged citizens to get vaccinated. He also asked the villagers to involve women of the village to spread the message of getting vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in India

India administered 64.25 lakh vaccine doses in a day, taking the cumulative number of jabs given so far under the nationwide inoculation drive to 32.17 crores, according to immunization data published at 7 am. Also, 17,45,809 tests were conducted on Saturday for the detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 40,18,11,892.