MP CM Shivraj Asks Congress To Clarify Stance On Article 370 Amid Link To Gupkar Alliance

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lambasted Congress' alleged association with the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Disbelieving the official denial of Congress in this regard, he pointed out that NC president Farooq Abdullah had also admitted to the Sonia Gandhi-led party being a part of the PAGD. Moreover, Chouhan highlighted that Congress had been allocated three seats in the second list of 27 candidates released by the Alliance for the District Development Council polls.

On this occasion, the MP CM alleged that Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had started making anti-India statements after being released from detention. Moreover, he accused Congress of adopting a conflicting political stance on Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP leader called upon Congress president Sonia Gandhi to clarify her party's position on the abrogation of Article 370.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked, "Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah had said that Congress is a part of the Gupkar alliance. He also mentioned that we will fight the District Development Council election together. Congress had decided to field candidates. When the list of the alliance's candidates came into the public domain, three of them were from Congress."

"I want to ask Congress- what is its stance on Article 370? Sonia Gandhi should clarify this. Why are they making conflicting statements on the abrogation of Article 370 and separatism? What is their connection with terrorists? Why did Sonia Gandhi continue crying through the night after the Batla House encounter? Digvijaya Singh stands with terrorists," he added.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री फारुख अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी गुपकार घोषणापत्र गठबंधन का हिस्सा है और ज़िला विकास परिषद के चुनाव कांग्रेस गुपकार गठबंधन के साथ लड़ेगी।



धारा 370 को लेकर कांग्रेस का क्या दृष्टिकोण है, मैडम सोनिया गांधी स्पष्ट करें! pic.twitter.com/akH2ajzAP5 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 20, 2020

Congress makes U-turn on Gupkar alliance

On October 15, a meeting of all the Gupkar Declaration barring for Congress was held wherein a formal alliance- PAGD was announced. However, confusion persisted over whether Congress' association with the alliance as the party leadership at the Central and State level differed over their political stance in J&K. All doubts were seemingly put to rest on November 15 when J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir declared that the PAGD constituents shall fight the DDC polls together.

However, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala not only ruled out his party being a part of the PAGD but also indirectly expressed disapproval of Abdullah and Mufti's controversial remarks. This came after a barrage of criticism from BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Subsequently, the J&K Congress chief made a U-turn on Tuesday. Mentioning that no state-level Congress leader had participated in the meetings of the PAGD until now, he said that his party would fight the election on its own symbol.

