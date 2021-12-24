MP CM Shivraj Chouhan & Ex-CM Kamal Nath Trade Barbs As SC Stays 27% OBC Poll Reservation

A heated debate occurred in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, announced that the local poll body elections will be held without a 27% OBC reservation. Chouhan stated that the govt will challenge the Supreme Court's stay on the reservation, similar to Maharashtra. The state Assembly had passed the ‘Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj (Amendment) Adhiniyam’ providing the 27% OBC reservation, which has been stayed by the SC now.

MP OBC reservation

शिवराज के झूठ की ताज़ा खेप,

—सदन में कहा ओबीसी आरक्षण के बिना चुनाव नहीं होंगे, दूसरे दिन आदेश जारी किया कि ओबीसी को छोड़ सभी सीटों पर चुनाव होंगे।



शिवराज जी,

सदन की मर्यादा का तो ख़्याल रखते,

हर तरफ़ झूठ, लफ़्फ़ाज़ी और ठगी अच्छी नहीं।



“बेसुध सरकार, गफ़लत हज़ार” pic.twitter.com/sABZcAoQXa — MP Congress (@INCMP) December 23, 2021

Addressing the Assembly, Chouhan said, "Not just MP govt, even the Centre is going to the Supreme Court to assure OBC reservation in the local body polls. I want to assure all backward caste communities that we will no leave no efforts to hold polls with OBC reservation". The State election Commission has been told to hold elections on all seats, re-notifying those under OBC quota as general.

Slamming the BJP govt, ex-CM Kamal Nath said, "Thank you for listening to our pleas. But CM is doing drama in the Assembly. We will support the government if it refuses to hold elections without the OBC reservation".

सदन में शिवराज की नौटंकी बेनक़ाब,

— कमलनाथ जी ने शिवराज की संकल्प नौटंकी पर किया करारा कटाक्ष।



“क़द बोल रहा है, पद हौल रहा है” pic.twitter.com/HJzLIhA7Ue — MP Congress (@INCMP) December 23, 2021

SC stays OBC ordinance

On the lines of the Maharashtra OBC reservation, SC on December 17 stayed the OBC ordinance passed by the BJP govt allowing a 27% reservation for the Other Backward Communities (OBC) for local body elections. The bench ruled that the election can proceed for other reserved seats and that the State Election Commission shall not notify any OBC reserved seats for any upcoming elections. All seats previously categorised as OBC, will be renotified as general.

As the case in Maharashtra, the struck down the state government's move to introduce 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in Zilla Parishad and panchayat Samitis, citing the 50% threshold rule for reservation. In its Maharashtra reservation stay, SC had stated that the triple test had to be followed for providing OBC reservation, i.e - set up a Commission to conduct an empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies, specify the proportion of reservation to be provisioned as per the Commission's reservation and reservation shall not exceed an aggregate of 50 percent of the total seats reserved for SC/STs. The bench rebuked the govt for not waiting for the data to be submitted by the Commission and succumbing to 'political compulsions'.